InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Beverage Accessory for Vehicles (LVT-247)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way for drivers and passengers to drink their beverages at the proper temperature," said one of two inventors, from N. Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the FIRE & ICE."

The invention ensures that a beverage maintains the desired temperature while driving. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional beverage coolers, thermoses, etc. As a result, it eliminates the need to rush to enjoy a beverage and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the need to drink cool coffee or warm soda while in the car."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-247, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

