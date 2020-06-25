InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Container for Paint (LAX-1162)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way to use and store paint for small painting projects," said one of two inventors, from Valencia, Calif., "so we invented the ROLL AND STORE PAINT CONTAINER."

The invention provides an improved paint container for painting trim and other touch-up areas. In doing so, it helps to preserve paint between uses. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent paint waste. The patent-pending invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design enables you to easily preserve leftover paint."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

