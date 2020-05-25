InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved CPAP Machine for Home and Travel (IPL-700)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Indianapolis, Ind., wanted to create a better way to use a CPAP machine at home or while traveling, so they invented the patent pending STAY OR GO AIR SYSTEM.

The invention enables a CPAP machine to be utilized when a traditional power source is not available. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional CPAP machines. As a result, it could enhance safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize CPAP machines. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables you to safely use a CPAP machine even during a power outage."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-700, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

