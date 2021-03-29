InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Design for a Downspout Extension (AAT-4536)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm studying to become a home inspector and I thought there could be a better way to prevent a downspout extension from causing tripping hazards and water damage," said one of two inventors, from Riverdale, Ga., "so we invented the GUTTER COIL. Our design offers an improved alternative to traditional extensions."

The invention provides an improved design for a downspout extension. In doing so, it helps to prevent obstructions on a sidewalk or related area under a downspout, providing a safer walkway. It also ensures that runoff water is routed away from a home's foundation, it provides added protection and it offers a more aesthetically pleasing alternative to traditional spider extensions. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4536, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

