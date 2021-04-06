InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Dispensing Cap for Dishwashing Liquid (SDB-1498)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to prevent people from using more liquid dish soap than is actually needed," said one of two inventors, from El Cajon, Calif., "so we invented the E CAP. Our design increases efficiency and control when pouring dish soap."

The invention provides an effective way to dispense dishwashing liquid. In doing so, it helps to prevent dishwashing liquid waste. It also reduces messes and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1498, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

