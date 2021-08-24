InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Drinking Straw Accessory (TRO-343)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved straw accessory to help protect your drink," said one of two inventors, from Etobicoke, Ontario, Canada, "so we invented the ULTIMATE STRAW. Our design can be used at picnics, parties, at home or while on-the-go."

The patent-pending invention prevents insects, dust and germs from entering a drinking straw. In doing so, it reduces the risk of contamination and spills. As a result, it ensures that the beverage is safe and protected and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children, adults, commercial eating and drinking establishments, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-343, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

