InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Duffle-Style Travel Bag (OCC-1482)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Long Beach, Calif., wanted to create an improved travel bag and organizing unit, so they invented the SHELF DUFFLE.

The invention provides an effective way to store and transport clothes, electronics and other items while traveling. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional duffle travel-bags and luggage. As a result, it increases organization and it ensures that packed items are neat and accessible. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design saves time and effort when packing and unpacking."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1482, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

