InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Hospital Socks and Mittens for Newborns (LAX-1161)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We came up with this idea after our daughter was born," said one of two inventors, from Torrance, Calif. "We wanted to create a protective barrier between a baby's skin and hospital bracelet, so we invented BABY FRIENDLY MITTENS & SOCKS BUDDIES."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of socks and mittens for newborns in hospitals. In doing so, it helps to prevent chaffing and discomfort caused by ID/alarm bracelets. It also enhances comfort and warmth and it enables medical personnel to easily check the baby's hands/feet during medical procedures. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals & medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design also offers a better way for doctors to perform routine procedures on a baby's hands and feet."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1161, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

