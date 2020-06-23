InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Mobile Device Holder for Vehicles (DHM-550)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We spend most of our work time in our vehicles and needed a better way to navigate our mobile devices," said one of two inventors, from Greenville, N.C., "so we invented the E Q CONSOLE DUAL MOBILE ACCESSSORY HOLDER."

The invention provides an effective way to hold and support a phone or tablet in a vehicle. In doing so, it offers a safer alternative to mounting a device on the dashboard or windshield. As a result, it increases visibility and organization and it ensures that a phone or tablet is readily available for use. The invention features a simple and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design offers an improved mobile device holder for the vehicle that won't obstruct your view."

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-550, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

