InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Mud Flap Design for Large Trucks and Trailers (FGC-120)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We both have trucking companies and thought there should be a way to prevent damage to mud flaps when driving in reverse," said one of two inventors, from New Philadelphia, Ohio, "so we invented the T M DESIGN."

The patent-pending invention protects the mud flaps on large trucks and trailers when going in reverse. In doing so, it prevents mud flaps from being pinched, pulled, torn or damaged. As a result, it eliminates the hassle and cost associated with replacing mud flaps and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to extend the life of splashguards on commercial trucks and trailers."

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

