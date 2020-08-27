InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved, Multifunctional Backpack Design (KSC-1487)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Leavenworth, Kan., wanted to create a unique and versatile backpack for holding and organizing a variety of different items, so they invented the PIC PAC.

The invention provides an improved, multifunctional backpack design. In doing so, it enables the user to store and organize a variety of items and it ensures that electronic devices are charged and accessible when needed. As a result, it could enhance organization, entertainment, comfort and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 6 and older, students, workers, outdoor enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could also provide added entertainment for the user while on-the-go."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1487, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

