InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Name Calling System for Special Events (FLA-3341)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The traditional model of commencement requires the speaker to read the graduates' names from a printed roster or index card that is handed to the speaker. Often times several names are mispronounced and graduates misplace or forget the index cards prior to reaching the speaker" said two inventors, from West Palm Beach, Fla. "We wanted to create an effective and modern system therefore we invented the SPECIAL EVENTS NAME CALLING SYSTEM (S E N C S). Our design ensures that graduates never misplace their index cards and names are accurately announced during the ceremony."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved and effective way to ensure all graduates never forget their index cards and for the speaker to correctly pronounce names. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional methods such as index cards. As a result, it helps to prevent pronunciation or identity errors and it increases accuracy of ceremonies. The invention features an effective wearable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for schools, universities, businesses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3341, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

