InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved P-Trap for Lavatories (LAX-1271)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a plumber and I needed a quick and easy way to install P-traps without the usual hassle," said one of two inventors, from Camarillo, Calif., "so we invented the patent pending PERFECT FIT P-TRAP. Our design helps to prevent mistakes and problems associated with a P-trap being too short."

The invention provides an improved design for a lavatory P-trap. In doing so, it helps to prevent fit issues with the drain of the sink in question. It also offers the same water seal and level of durability as conventional units. The invention features a simple and adjustable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1271, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

