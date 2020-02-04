InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Paper Plate to Hold Dipping Sauce (HTT-6933)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Philadelphia, Pa., wanted to create a mess-free way to enjoy your favorite dipping sauce at picnics, parties, sporting events and other occasions, so they invented the PAPER PLATE PRO.

The invention provides a convenient way to hold dipping sauces while utilizing a paper plate. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional paper plates and bowls. As a result, it could help to prevent messes and spills. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could prevent messy accidents when using paper plates."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

