InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Patient Transfer System for Hospitals (LGI-2945)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We work as orderlies in the operating room transferring patients daily. We thought there should be a better way to help patients on and off beds," said one of two inventors, from Southampton, N.Y., "so we invented the SMITH & MACK AIR GLIDE. Our design secures a patient during transfers and even during the Trendelenburg position and it could help to prevent transfer-related injuries."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved air transfer mat for transferring patients in a hospitals or similar medical facilities. In doing so, it ensures that a patient remains stabilized during the transfer process. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it could help to reduce pressure on the head, neck, shoulders and back. The invention features an effective and ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals and medical facilities. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2945, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

