InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Propane Soldering Torch and Cylinder (LAX-1261)

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an easier way for welders to use a propane cylinder and absorb all the gas in the torch," said one of three inventors, from Northridge, Calif., "so we invented the HAND SET TORCH WELD. Our design offers an improved alternative to traditional gas cylinders and torches."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a propane soldering torch and cylinder. In doing so, it prevents rolling when placed on a flat surface. It also enables tight, confined areas to be easily reached and it helps to prevent the flame from going out when held at an odd angle. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for welders, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

