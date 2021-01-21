InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Retractable Leash for Pets (TPA-3026)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be an improved way to secure a retractable leash while walking our dog," said one of two inventors, from Plant City, Fla., "so we invented the WRIST-DOG SAVER-PET SAVER. Our design eliminates the need to race after the pet and it could help to prevent possible danger."

The invention prevents a pet from pulling loose or away from the owner during a walk. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional retractable leashes. As a result, it enhances safety and control. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3026, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

