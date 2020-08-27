InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Scrubs for Medical Workers (IPL-726)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Medical workers have to wear scrubs that come into contact with blood, bodily fluids, infectious bacteria and viruses, and other debris on a daily basis," said one of two inventors, from Kokomo, Ind. "We thought there could be a safer, more sanitary option, so we invented GO GREEN SCRUBS GEAR."

The patent-pending invention provides a sanitary garment for workers in medical facilities and healthcare settings. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional fabric scrubs. As a result, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and it eliminates the need to launder garments before and after use. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for medical facilities, hospitals, doctors, dentists, veterinarians, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design ensures that clean scrubs are readily available without having to do laundry."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-726, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

