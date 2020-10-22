InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Side Mirrors for Motorcycles (VIG-433)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was riding my motorcycle at night and had to lean forward to avoid the glare from the headlights behind me," said one of two inventors, from Gates, N.C. "We thought there could be a better way, so we invented the CYCLE NO BLIND."

The invention prevents annoying headlight glare from behind while riding a motorcycle at night. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional motorcycle side mirrors. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to reduce eyestrain, fatigue and discomfort. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for motorcycle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could make nighttime travel on a motorcycle safer and more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-VIG-433, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

