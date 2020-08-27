InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Swim Cap to Protect Long/Exotic Hairstyles (JHA-242)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We noticed that many swimmers didn't enter the water for fear of getting their hair wet and traditional swim caps couldn't accommodate their long hair," said one of two inventors, from Jacksonville, Fla. "We thought there could be a better swim cap design for people with longer hairstyles, so we invented the STROKE DOCTOR BONNET."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep long or exotic hairdos dry while swimming. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional swimming caps. As a result, it eliminates the time and hassle associated with drying and restyling wet hair and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a unique and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals with long hair or exotic hairstyles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design prevents long hair from getting wet while swimming."

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JHA-242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

