InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Tool for Bending Sheet Metal Material (DLL-3772)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a roofer and I needed a better tool to bend sheet metal edges to prevent leaks associated with rainwater moving upwards," said one of two inventors, from Barry, Texas, "so we invented the METAL SHEET BENDER. Our design increases safety and convenience when working with rib type sheet metal."

The invention provides an improved tool for forming the edge of rib style sheet metal roofing. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tools and methods. As a result, it increases efficiency and it can also be used to repair bends and kinks along other material edges. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for residential building contractors. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3772, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

