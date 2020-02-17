InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Tracheostomy Tie Design (MBC-212)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Bloomington, Minn., have developed the patent pending TRACH TIE, an improved tracheostomy tie design. This unique covering covers the exposed hook-and-loop fastener on a traditional trach tie. This prevents it from rubbing and breaking down the skin. A prototype is available.

"We are RNs and all too often see the skin breakdown that occurs when a trach tie is worn. Our invention will protect the skin and prevent this terrible skin breakdown from occurring," said the inventors. The TRACH TIE covers the exposed hook-and-loop fastener on conventional trach ties. This helps prevent skin breakdown that often occurs when wearing a trach tie. It enhances comfort of patients who wear trach ties. It also protects vulnerable patients who have difficulty speaking or expressing their discomfort. This covering is convenient and easy to use, and is adaptable for use on most patients. Finally, it is producible in different sizes and materials.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MBC-212, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

