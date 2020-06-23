InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Way to Lift a Truck with a Jack (AAT-4422)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way to support and use your choice of jacks when lifting a truck," said one of two inventors, from Cartersville, Ga., "so we invented the REAR LOADING SUPPORT."

The invention provides an effective way to hold a vertical tubular lift jack to the underside of a box-type truck. In doing so, it enables the user to use the jack of his/her choice. As a result, it could enhance safety and support. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for truck owners/operators and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design provides added safety and convenience for truck drivers or anyone using a lift jack."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4422, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

