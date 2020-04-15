InventHelp Inventors Develop Innovative Way to Rejuvenate Vaginal Tissue (NJD-1999)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Totowa, N.J., wanted to create a way to rejuvenate vaginal tissue without surgery, so they invented V-JUVENATE.

The invention provides an effective way to tighten vaginal tissue and muscle as well as protecting the genitalia from the development of hemorrhoids. In doing so, it offers a non-surgical alternative to vaginoplasty and laser surgery. As a result, it could help to prevent infection, bleeding and pain and it could enhance the healing process after giving birth when an episiotomy is performed. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "The design could help to reduce issues associated with vaginal laxity."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1999, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

