InventHelp Inventors Develop Insulated Line of Kitchenware (TRO-058)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Markham, Ontario, Canada have developed the COZY TABLE LINENS, a line of kitchen/table linens designed to provide added convenience and comfort when dining. A prototype is available.

"We are tired of burning our hands on hot dishes from the microwave, and oven mitts are too bulky for dishes. We also like our food to remain hot and often have to stop eating in order to reheat our food," said the inventors. The COZY TABLE LINENS protect an individual's hands when transporting hot dishes or cookware. They eliminate the need for thermal table coverings, pot holder and trivets. They will also ensure food items and beverages remained warm. Their environmentally-friendly design reduces the need for plastic wrap, aluminum foil, paper napkins and paper towels. This line of linens is reversible for versatility and an enhanced appearance. In addition, the linens are producible in various colors and design patterns. This line is washable and reusable, as well as easy to stack and store when not in use.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TRO-058, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

