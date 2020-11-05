InventHelp Inventors Develop Kitchen Device to Easily Remove Skin from Beans (HUN-955)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were preparing beans for a recipe and thought there could be an easier way to remove the skin," said one of two inventors, from Sugarland, Texas, "so we invented the BEAN SKIN EXTRACTOR. Our design saves time and simplifies the task of extracting skin from all bean and legume types."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to remove the skin from beans, vegetables, etc. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually peel by soaking or draining. As a result, it increases convenience and it saves time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features a simple and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-955, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

