InventHelp Inventors Develop Lighted Umbrella (BGF-2244)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Allen Park, Mich., have developed the CHACON SAFETY UMBRELLA, an improved umbrella design that features lights for enhanced viewing at nighttime or in dimly-lit situations. A prototype is available.

"We wanted to help make a person's surroundings safer. When people walk with umbrellas at night, the rainy, dark conditions put that person at risk for an accident. We developed a way to lighten up the surroundings of someone carrying an umbrella," said the inventors. The CHACON SAFETY UMBRELLA protects a user from inclement weather, while also providing a light. This will allow the user to be seen by passersby and motorists. It will enhance visibility and promote safety at night or in poorly lit areas. In addition, it allows for easier location and retrieval of items within a purse or bag. This easy-to-apply and use umbrella is producible in number of sizes, colors, styles and decorative patterns, logos and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-2244, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

