InventHelp Inventors Develop Lighting Accessory for Children in Car Seats (PHO-2827)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our children would often cry when riding in the car at night," said one of two inventors, from Laveen, Ariz. "We wanted to create a comforting accessory for children that also provides peace of mind for parents, so we invented the LIGHT RIDER. Our design enables you to provide a safe light source for children in the car."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient light source for use when driving with a child at night. In doing so, it enables the parent to maintain visual contact with the child and it could provide comfort for the child. It also eliminates the need to turn on vehicle dome lights or other interior lights. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2827, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

