InventHelp Inventors Develop Litter Pan Elevator (AUP-1190)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While cat lovers enjoy the companionship their pets provide, they may not find the ongoing attention to litter box care nearly as appealing. Fortunately, two inventors from Georgetown, Tx., conceived of a method of easing litter box maintenance.

They developed CAT'S MEOW to automatically raise a litter box up to an easily accessible height for emptying, cleaning and refilling. As such, it eliminates the need for users to bend over to pick up the box, which reduces the chance of back aches and pain. At the same time, it enables the cat owner to return the litter box back down to floor level quickly and easily. Besides saving considerable time and effort, this novel device is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I was thinking of getting another cat but, at age 77," one of them said, "didn't want to have to bend down to empty the litter pan all the time."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

