InventHelp Inventors Develop Machine/Bag Holder for Patients with Enteral Feeding Tubes (NJD-1685)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "In working as a physical therapist, I find it hard to perform treatments with a patient during enteral feeding while maintaining the safety of the equipment and the patient," said one of two inventors from Matawan, and Brick, N.J. "This led us to come up with our invention idea."

They developed the patent pending FEED UP to stabilize a feeding machine and bag. The accessory maintains the elevation of the feeding bag over the feeding machine at all times. It ensures a constant, uninterrupted flow of nutrition. The device enables the user to lead a dynamic, fulfilled life. It improves function, mobility and quality of life for all individuals who gain nutrition through enteral feeding. Furthermore, the invention is designed for comfortable use.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1685, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

