InventHelp Inventors Develop Mess-Free Way to Crack Eggs (CLM-485)

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were tired of cleaning egg drips and messes on the outside of a pan and stovetop after cracking an egg," said one of two inventors, from Port Washington, Ohio, "so we invented the EASY CRACKER. Our design increases convenience and cleanliness when cracking eggs."

The invention provides an effective way to crack an egg into a pan or bowl. In doing so, it prevents the egg from dripping down the outside of the pan. As a result, it reduces messes and it saves time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CLM-485, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

