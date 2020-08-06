InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Catheter to Increase Comfort and Convenience (MTN-3330)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been an emergency room tech for 25 years and I thought there could be a better catheter design," said one of two inventors, from Queens, N.Y., "so we invented the E Z-CATH."

The patent-pending invention offers an effective alternative to traditional Foley catheters. The design does not require a medical or primary doctor order. It is intended to reduce urinary tract infections, aid in enhancing comfort while reducing the risk of moisture associated with skin irritation and breakdown, and accurately monitor urine output. The invention features a non-invasive design that can be easily applied and used so it is ideal for medical facilities, nursing homes and in-home use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design increases convenience for workers while providing a more comfortable option for patients."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

