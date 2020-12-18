InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Cooler to Increase Comfort & Convenience (NPL-322)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We usually see someone at a barbecue or tailgating event sitting on a cooler and they have to get up every time someone wants to get a drink," said one of three inventors, from Cape Coral, Fla. "We thought there could be a more convenient way, so we invented the KOZY KOOLER. Our design enables you to comfortably sit on a cooler without blocking access to its contents."

The invention offers a unique alternative to traditional coolers. In doing so, it enables an individual to access stored items while sitting on top of the cooler. As a result, it increases comfort, convenience and accessibility and it eliminates the need to find or bring a chair. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for campers, hunters, fishermen, tailgaters, picnickers and beach vacationers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NPL-322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

