InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Packaging for Garden Seeds (PIT-1146)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple and strain-free way to plant seeds in the garden," said one of two inventors, from Rogers, Ohio, "so we invented UNCLE LEE'S SEEDS. Our design simplifies the planting process and it helps to create more uniform rows."

The invention provides an improved packaging design for garden seeds. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly bend during the planting process. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the appearance and health of a garden. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, gardeners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

