InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Shipping Box to Prevent Weather Damage (LUV-119)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a delivery driver, I noticed there were not ways of noticing that boxes were being damaged by rain, snow and other weather," said one of two inventors, from Louisville, Ky. "We thought there could be a better type of shipping box, so we invented the SAFETY DELIVERY BOX."

The invention provides an effective way to protect boxed items from the elements during shipping and the waiting time by the door. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional shipping boxes and cardboard boxes. As a result, it could help to prevent weather-related damage and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for cardboard box and container manufacturing businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design gives consumers and companies peace of mind by preventing the box from disintegrating and protecting the contents of the package from being damaged."

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LUV-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

