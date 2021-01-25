InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Shirt for Dialysis Patients (JAD-110)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My husband is on dialysis and I thought there could be an improved shirt to protect his ports and provide easy access to tubing," said one of two inventors, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so we invented the DIALYSIS BUDDY. Our design enhances patient dignity and it prevents ports from being snagged and damaged."

This patent-pending invention ensures that a patient's dialysis site and tubing can be easily accessed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to remove a patient's shirt during dialysis treatments. As a result, it enhances comfort and privacy and it protects the medical port against bumping or movement. The invention features a discreet and stylish design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for dialysis patients. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-110, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

