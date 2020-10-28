InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Soap to Promote Proper Hand Washing (TPA-2967)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fun way to promote proper hand washing," said one of two inventors, from Arcadia, Fla., "so we invented the MYSTIC SOAP. Our design could increase personal hygiene for children and adults."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to encourage proper hand/body washing technique. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional soap. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it could make washing hands or bathing more fun. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2967, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

