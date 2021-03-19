InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Splat Mat for Babies & Children (LAX-1254)

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our 14 month old drops food on the floor every time he eats," said one of two inventors, from Sherman Oaks, Calif. "We wanted to create a way to make after-meal clean-ups quick and easy, so we invented the DISPOSABLE SPLAT MAT. Our design saves time and it reduces the hassle associated with cleaning up under a highchair."

The invention provides an effective way to clean the area beneath a baby's highchair after a meal or snack. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a vinyl floor mat. As a result, it helps to prevent messes, it is easy to clean up and it ensures that the floor is protected. The invention features a simple and disposable design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for households with babies, restaurants, day care facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

