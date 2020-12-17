InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Toilet to Help Conserve Water (LAX-1219)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved toilet design to prevent men from wasting water when urinating," said one of two inventors, from Ventura, Calif., "so we invented the WATER SAVER DUAL TOILET. Our design helps to save water."

The invention provides an effective way to conserve water when using a toilet. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional toilet designs. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could help to reduce the associated water bills. The invention features an environmentally-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

