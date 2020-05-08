InventHelp Inventors Develop More Convenient Design for Digital Multimeters (LGI-2849)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Mastic, N.Y., wanted to create a convenient, time-saving way to trip a circuit breaker while working, so they invented the patent pending TAYLOR SHUT OFF SWITCH.

The invention provides an improved design for a multimeter. In doing so, it eliminates the need to access the distribution panel when tripping a circuit breaker. As a result, it increases efficiency, convenience and safety and it ensures that the correct breaker is opened. The invention features a small and compact design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for electrical and wiring contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables an individual to trip the breaker without getting down from the ladder and going to the distribution panel."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2849, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

