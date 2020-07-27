InventHelp Inventors Develop Multi-purpose 'BABY ON BOARD' Sign for Vehicles (BMA-5269)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a clear way to notify aggressive drivers, tailgaters and others when traveling with a baby or small child," said one of two inventors, from Malden, Mass., "so we invented the BABY GUARD."

The invention provides an effective way to alert following drivers that a baby is being transported. In doing so, it could help to prevent tailgating and potential accidents. It also helps to prevent a young child from being accidentally left behind in a parked vehicle, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to protect babies and children while riding in the car."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5269, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

