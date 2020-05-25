InventHelp Inventors Develop New Bun to Enjoy with Meats and Condiments (HTM-8233)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a mess-free way to put chili or other toppings on a hot dog bun," said one of two inventors, from Pt. Sanilac, Mich., "so we invented the U K BUN."

The invention provides an improved way to enjoy hot dogs or bratwursts with various condiments on a bun. In doing so, it prevents the meat and condiments from falling or sliding off a bun. As a result, it eliminates hassles and messes and it could help to prevent food waste. The invention features a versatile and novel design that is convenient and easy to prepare so it is ideal for households, restaurants, stadiums and other eating establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers a neat and delicious alternative to traditional buns."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-8233, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

