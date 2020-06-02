InventHelp Inventors Develop New Nutritional Supplement for Beverages (WDH-2549)

PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Laurel, Md. wanted to create a natural and healthy way to enhance beverage or food items, so they invented the GINJA BLAST.

The invention provides a new nutritional supplement for individuals of all ages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional health supplements and additives. As a result, it could provide added health benefits and it could enhance the flavor of a beverage or food item. The invention features a novel and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the need to use traditional sweeteners and it could offer health advantages for the mind and body."

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2549, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

