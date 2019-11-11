InventHelp Inventors Develop New Outdoor Play Surface for Infants and Toddlers (NJD-1863)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Cranford, N.J., wanted to create an easy way to contain and protect babies at the park or beach, so they invented the CLEAN SHADE.

The invention provides a safe and effective area for babies and toddlers to play outdoors. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a baby to play on the ground, sand or dirt. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it could provide added protection against the sun. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could make playing outdoors more enjoyable for parents with infants and toddlers. This is not just for infants, babies and toddlers. It also is producible in different sizes for children and adults."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1863, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

