InventHelp Inventors Develop Newly Designed Law Enforcement Wallet (BTM-2609)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Randallstown, Md., have developed the E.B.H. EXTREME BADGE HOLDER, a badge holder/wallet specifically designed for active, as well as retired, law enforcement personnel. It offers an improved means for the law enforcement community to carry and store badges, credit cards and other important items. A prototype is available.

"We grew tired of carrying a bulky wallet. We designed an improved wallet that is capable of carrying needed items, yet in a sleeker format," said the inventors. The E.B.H. EXTREME BADGE HOLDER offers a handy alternative to conventional police wallets. It provides a storage area for frequently needed items. Its sleek and compact design will provide users with convenience and comfort. In addition, it is versatile, in that it can be worn in three positions. Finally, it offers a built-in mourning band to honor fallen officers.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2609, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

