InventHelp Inventors Develop Nighttime Liquid Dispenser (OTW-298)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not uncommon to wake up feeling parched and dry since there is often not enough moisture in the air. Fortunately, two inventors from Philadelphia, Pa., have thought of a way to provide sufficient liquid intake to maintain hydration during the night.

They developed patent-pending OVERNIGHT HYDRATION MACHINE to improve hydration to combat hangovers or prepare for morning fitness/athletic competitions. It also helps prevent dehydration to enhance comfort for a better night's sleep. As such, it contributes to improved health and overall wellness. Furthermore, it operates automatically and is safe, practical and easy to use. Users will also appreciate how sturdy, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "I conceived of this device because I needed a way to stay hydrated throughout the night while I was asleep," one of them said.

