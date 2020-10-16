InventHelp Inventors Develop Odor-Free Insole (IPL-438)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We hate stinky shoes," said inventors from Indianapolis, Indiana. "This inspired us to develop a means to absorb perspiration to provide wearers with confidence when removing their footwear."

They developed the patent-pending SCENT-SOLS which emit a pleasing scent to allow wearers to confidently remove their shoes. This could reduce embarrassment associated with odoriferous smells that waft from footwear. This invention could keep the wearer's feet comfortable, dry and odor-free for enhanced comfort. Additionally, it may reduce the risk of athlete's feet, blisters and other foot ailments.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-438, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

