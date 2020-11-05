InventHelp Inventors Develop Organizational Device for Shoes & Other Items (JKN-195)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved organizer device for storing lots of shoes, jewelry and clothing accessories in a neat and tidy manner," said one of two inventors, from Clinton, Miss., "so we invented the FLIP ORGANIZER. Our design keeps all of your accessories organized and accessible in one place."

The invention provides a space-saving way to store shoes, jewelry, tools or other items. In doing so, it helps to protect stored items against dust and other damage. It also enhances organization and it ensures that stored items are easily accessible when needed. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, various workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JKN-195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

