InventHelp Inventors Develop Ornament Holder for Candy Canes (LVT-128)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Las Vegas, Nev., have developed the CANDY CANE BLING!!! HOLDERS, an improved means to support candy canes upon a Christmas tree. This item transforms an ordinary candy cane into a treasured ornament. A prototype is available.

"We never liked the look of candy canes on Christmas tree branches because the branches hide the candy canes. With our invention, ordinary candy canes look better than store-bought ornaments," said the inventors.

The CANDY CANE BLING!!! HOLDERS securely and attractively display candy canes upon a Christmas tree. They replace the practice of simply placing candy canes on branches. In turn, they provide an eye-catching, sparkling display holder. This may improve the appearance of a Christmas tree. These easy-to-attach and display holders are producible in various colors to coordinate with various tree themes.

The invention eliminates the use of annoying strings that always turn and tangle and spin ornaments or canes the wrong way. There is a possibility of exclusivity to candy manufacturers to sell more candy canes and set themselves apart from others.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

