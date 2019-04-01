InventHelp Inventors Develop Outdoor Barbecuing/Tailgating System (ALL-1804)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have been to several barbecues and tailgating gatherings, and we always wanted to be able to sit down and eat and grill at the same time without breathing in all the smoke," said one of two inventors from Ellenwood, Ga. We developed this state-of-the-art system to make this possible."

They created a prototype for the patent pending TAIL GATOR to enable users to tailgate more comfortably. The system features tabletops and seating areas so that individuals can relax and enjoy themselves. The unique grill enables individuals to barbecue without having to inhale smoke. The design also keeps a cooler readily available so that food and beverages remain chilled. It includes storage space for all tail-gating needs as well. Furthermore, the invention incorporates a stand for a flat-screen television for entertainment.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

